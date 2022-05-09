A day of inspirational music and dance in Edwinstowe to mark 77th anniversary of VE Day

Topping the bill was the Nottinghamshire Band of the Royal Engineers, who performed two sets of rousing tunes in the reserve’s amphitheatre.

They also accompanied the Major Oak Pop Choir before the Edwinstowe-based ensemble continued with their own repertoire.

The Dukeries Community Band, Spotlight Dance Studios and the Red Hot Band, a group of talented young musicians working with Inspire: Culture, Learning and Libraries, the charitable community benefit society delivering cultural and learning services across Nottinghamshire, also kept the crowds richly entertained through the afternoon.

The Major Oak Pop Choir performed at the 77th anniversary VE Day celebrations in Edwindstowe

Victory in Europe Day, also known as VE Day, celebrates the Allied Forces accepting the Nazi's unconditional surrender from World War 2.

Carol Hallam, community and volunteer development officer at RSPB Sherwood Forest, and also a member of the Major Oak Pop Choir, said: “It was an absolutely wonderful occasion and we’re thrilled so many people joined us at Sherwood Forest to enjoy such superb performances.

“It was a great opportunity to celebrate some of the finest local bands and musicians that we have here in Nottinghamshire, and it was a privilege to see, hear and sing with the Nottinghamshire Band of the Royal Engineers on VE Day here at Sherwood.

The Nottinghamshire Band of the Royal Engineers performed at the event

“The event attracted people of all ages, and it was fantastic to see plenty of families taking time to listen to the music before or after taking a walk in the forest.”

Police officer from Sherwood Police also attended the Edwinstowe VE Day celebrations and reflected on the sacrifice made by millions to accomplish victory in the Second World War.

RSPB Sherwood Forest is home to the iconic Major Oak, believed to be more than 1,000 years old, and it has been included in the Queen’s Green Canopy list of 70 ancient trees.

The Canopy project aims to raise awareness of the importance of Britain’s ancient woodlands and to inspire tree planting initiatives across the country.

The Nottinghamshire Band of the Royal Engineers performed at the event in the reserve's ampitheatre