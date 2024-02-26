72-year-old man dies following Sutton house fire
Joint Fire Control received a call from a lifeline system at 7.11pm on Monday, February 19.
Fire crews from Ashfield and Mansfield attended to discover a smoke filled room and a man with no signs of life.
Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.
A joint police and fire investigation into the cause is ongoing.
Area manager Tom Archer of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the man involved.
"This sad incident and I would like to take the opportunity to remind people to have working smoke alarms on every level of their property, and to test them weekly.
"We have a new process to request ‘safe and well visits’. Please complete our SafeLincs form.”
Readers can complete a safe and well referral at www.notts-fire.gov.uk/community/make-a-safe-and-well-referral/
Nottinghamshire Police has been approached for a comment.