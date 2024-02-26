Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Joint Fire Control received a call from a lifeline system at 7.11pm on Monday, February 19.

Fire crews from Ashfield and Mansfield attended to discover a smoke filled room and a man with no signs of life.

Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A joint police and fire investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Area manager Tom Archer of Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “We want to extend our deepest sympathies to the friends and family of the man involved.

"This sad incident and I would like to take the opportunity to remind people to have working smoke alarms on every level of their property, and to test them weekly.

"We have a new process to request ‘safe and well visits’. Please complete our SafeLincs form.”

Readers can complete a safe and well referral at www.notts-fire.gov.uk/community/make-a-safe-and-well-referral/