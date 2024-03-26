More sunshine and daylight will bring out walkers as we all look to explore the area once again and enjoy the fresh air.

The Mansfield and Ashfield area is blessed with some great trails to follow and some wonderful scenery.

Here we bring you some great ideas to inspire you on your treks around the area, courtesy of the alltrails.com website.

Each walk has also been rated for difficulty level by the website, along with distance and estimated time.

Let us know your favourite walks and why via our social media channels.

1 . Rufford Country Park (3.2km) Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 53 min to complete. This trail is great for hiking and walking, and it's unlikely you'll encounter many other people while exploring. Rated: Moderate Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire Photo Sales

2 . Sherwood Pines Rangers Path Route (7.6km) Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 2 h 8 min to complete. This is a popular trail for hiking, mountain biking, and running, but you can still enjoy some solitude during quieter times of day. Rated: Moderate. Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire Photo Sales

3 . Sherwood Circular (10km) This circular walk takes you through the network of trails within Sherwood Pines. There are hundreds of different routes and trails to keep things interesting. This is a great area to mountain bike, trail run or just stroll. Rated: Moderate Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Sherwood Forest and Broad Drive (6.9km) Enjoy winding through Sherwood Forest which once was a royal hunting ground. Here you can see the ancient oak trees including the famous Major Oak with its legendary link to Robin Hood. While the path is relatively gentle, there are some rougher sections, especially in wetter conditions when the paths become muddy. Rated: Moderate Photo: Visit Nottinghamshire Photo Sales