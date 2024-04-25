1968 Clipstone Samuel Barlow School football team.1968 Clipstone Samuel Barlow School football team.
27 more pictures of some magic moments in Mansfield and Ashfield's primary schools - including Stubbin Wood School, Newstead Primary School, Whaley Thorns Primary School, Samuel Barlow School and Oak Tree Primary School

This cracking retro gallery brings you some more magic moments from primary schools across the area.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 25th Apr 2024, 08:53 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 09:05 BST

The gallery features youngsters from Stubbin Wood School, Newstead Primary School, Whaley Thorns Primary School, Samuel Barlow School and Oak Tree Primary School.

The pictures feature a new library being opened, pupils enjoying learning about science, Black History Month and plenty more great times including pupils starting school for the first time.

And we also feature some cracking black and white images showing life at Samuel Barlow School going all the way back to 1968, including Royal wedding celebrations, Harvest Festival and the school football team.

Newstead Primary School's new starters in 2022.

1. Newstead Primary School

Newstead Primary School's new starters in 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre

New starters in the foundation class at Heatherley Primary School.

2. Heatherley Primary School

New starters in the foundation class at Heatherley Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

New starters at St. Edmund's C of E Primary School.

3. St. Edmund's C of E Primary School

New starters at St. Edmund's C of E Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

New starter picture at Whaley Thorns Primary School.

4. Whaley Thorns Primary School

New starter picture at Whaley Thorns Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

