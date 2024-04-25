The gallery features youngsters from Stubbin Wood School, Newstead Primary School, Whaley Thorns Primary School, Samuel Barlow School and Oak Tree Primary School.

The pictures feature a new library being opened, pupils enjoying learning about science, Black History Month and plenty more great times including pupils starting school for the first time.

And we also feature some cracking black and white images showing life at Samuel Barlow School going all the way back to 1968, including Royal wedding celebrations, Harvest Festival and the school football team.

You can view more pictures from schools around town, here and here.

1 . Newstead Primary School Newstead Primary School's new starters in 2022. Photo: Brian Eyre

2 . Heatherley Primary School New starters in the foundation class at Heatherley Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

3 . St. Edmund's C of E Primary School New starters at St. Edmund's C of E Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre

4 . Whaley Thorns Primary School New starter picture at Whaley Thorns Primary School. Photo: Brian Eyre