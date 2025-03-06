20 photos: Most inventive characters for World Book Day in Mansfield and Ashfield

By Phoebe Cox
Published 6th Mar 2025, 12:45 BST
Updated 7th Mar 2025, 10:41 BST
For World Book Day 2025, we present 20 of the most inventive characters from the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

Every year, we invite Chad readers to share photos of World Book Day characters from around the community.

World Book Day is an annual global celebration of reading and books, occurring every March.

This day was established in 1995 by UNESCO.

Below are 20 of the most creative submissions we received.

If you would like your photo to be featured, you can still submit it to us at www.yourworld.net/submit/.

1. Fantastic Mrs Fox

Fantastic Mrs Fox - Rosie, aged eight. Fantastic Mr Fox is a children's novel written by British author Roald Dahl. Photo: Emala Ryan

2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Eli, aged 5, is wearing his homemade mask with pictures based on the story of The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a 1969 children's picture book. Photo: Hannah Haynes

3. Giraffes Can't Dance

Deacon is 5 years old, and he loves the picture book classic "Giraffes Can't Dance," published in 1999. Photo: Lisa Curtis

4. Fireman Sam

Jack, aged three, loves Fireman Sam. As well as being a favourite TV series for many, Fireman Sam is a children's book series featuring rescue adventures and stories about Fireman Sam and the Pontypandy Fire Station. Photo: Shanice Jones

