20 photos: Most inventive characters for World Book Day in Mansfield and Ashfield

Every year, we invite Chad readers to share photos of World Book Day characters from around the community.

World Book Day is an annual global celebration of reading and books, occurring every March.

This day was established in 1995 by UNESCO.

Below are 20 of the most creative submissions we received.

If you would like your photo to be featured, you can still submit it to us at www.yourworld.net/submit/.

1 . Fantastic Mrs Fox Fantastic Mrs Fox - Rosie, aged eight. Fantastic Mr Fox is a children's novel written by British author Roald Dahl.

2 . The Very Hungry Caterpillar Eli, aged 5, is wearing his homemade mask with pictures based on the story of The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a 1969 children's picture book.

3 . Giraffes Can't Dance Deacon is 5 years old, and he loves the picture book classic "Giraffes Can't Dance," published in 1999.

4 . Fireman Sam Jack, aged three, loves Fireman Sam. As well as being a favourite TV series for many, Fireman Sam is a children's book series featuring rescue adventures and stories about Fireman Sam and the Pontypandy Fire Station.