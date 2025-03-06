20 photos: Most inventive characters for World Book Day in Mansfield and Ashfield

World Book Day is an annual global celebration of reading and books, occurring every March.
This day was established in 1995 by UNESCO.
Below are 20 of the most creative submissions we received.
1. Fantastic Mrs Fox
Fantastic Mrs Fox - Rosie, aged eight. Fantastic Mr Fox is a children's novel written by British author Roald Dahl. Photo: Emala Ryan
2. The Very Hungry Caterpillar
Eli, aged 5, is wearing his homemade mask with pictures based on the story of The Very Hungry Caterpillar. The Very Hungry Caterpillar is a 1969 children's picture book. Photo: Hannah Haynes
3. Giraffes Can't Dance
Deacon is 5 years old, and he loves the picture book classic "Giraffes Can't Dance," published in 1999. Photo: Lisa Curtis
4. Fireman Sam
Jack, aged three, loves Fireman Sam. As well as being a favourite TV series for many, Fireman Sam is a children's book series featuring rescue adventures and stories about Fireman Sam and the Pontypandy Fire Station. Photo: Shanice Jones
