A look back at children celebrating World Book Day in Mansfield and Ashfield in 2022

By Shelley Marriott
Published 5th Mar 2025, 13:02 BST
Tomorrow (Thursday, March 6) will see children across the country dressing up as their favourite literary characters to celebrate World Book Day.

So we have taken a look back at 2022 to bring you some photos of children (and some adults!) across Mansfield and Ashfield in their costumes.

World Book Day was created by UNESCO in 1995 to celebrate books and authors and encourage young people to discover the pleasure of reading.

Send us your photos from this year’s World Book Day to [email protected]

1. Golden ticket

Laura Amos sent in this image of seven-year-old Logan, dressed as a golden ticket from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Photo: Laura Amos

2. Cinderella

Sheri Jones sent in this picture of three-year-old Ella, dressed as Cinderella. Photo: Sheri Jones

3. Hogwarts Express

Charlie Brooks sent in this image of 10-year-old Oscar dressed as the Hogwarts Express and a Slytherin student, from the Harry Potter series of books, for World Book Day. Photo: Charlie Brooks

4. Matilda and Miss Trunchbull

Terri Bird sent this picture of best friends Taya, aged six, and seven-year-old Rosie who both turned up, by coincidence,as characters from Matilda - Miss Trunchbull and the title character - for World Book Day at Birklands Primary School in Warsop. Photo: Terri Bird

