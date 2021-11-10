Our comprehensive guide to a host of services, parades, wreath-laying ceremonies and gatherings that are taking place can be found here.

However, there will still be time to get out and about and to let your hair down, so we have also hand-picked a dozen events and attractions in and around the local area for you to consider.

Whether it’s going on an adrenalin adventure, taking yourself off to the theatre or counting down the days to Christmas, there are lots of opportunities to have some fun this weekend.

For full information and booking details on all the attractions listed, please visit the relevant websites.

1. Enjoy a North Pole Experience Immerse yourself and your family in the spirit and magic of Christmas by visiting an exciting, new attraction called North Pole Experience at Thoresby Park. Help Thoresby's elf return home to the North Pole, but not before enjoying some festive adventures and entertainment with characters such as Mr Jingle and Santa himself. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Tackle the Adrenalin Jungle Set in 150 acres of Sherwood Forest, the Adrenalin Jungle is hard to beat for a fun day out. Set the adrenalin pumping on quad-bikes or mud-buggies, tackle the assault course or enjoy a bit of archery or clay-pigeon shooting. All this and more! Located off Deerdale Lane in Bilsthorpe, it is the largest outdoor activity centre in the county Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Meet Santa in his grotto Excitement is building as we head towards Christmas, so why not take the little ones to meet Santa in his magical grotto at Mansfield's Four Seasons Shopping Centre? Pre-booking is required (for up to four children at a time), but he is there every day until Christmas Eve. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Join the Mansfield Heritage Trail Want to know more about the interesting buildings and monuments in Mansfield town centre? If so, why not follow the heritage trail, which covers Leeming Street, Market Place, Church Street, West Gate and other interesting places. Visit the Mansfield District Council website to find out how you can join the trail via an audio download or via a booklet. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales