Our weekly ‘Things To Do At The Weekend’ guide is laced with glitter and tinsel as we showcase 12 Christmas events and attractions that you can enjoy in the next few days.
From late-night shopping and dinner with Santa to twilight tours and murder mysteries, it’s all happening in our region.
Be sure to stay safe and to wear your face-coverings when and where requested. But don’t let Ebeneezer Covid spoil the entertainment!
As always, visit the relevant websites for full details on all the events listed and for information on how to book.
1. Sample the Christmas market.
Mansfield's Christmas Market is up and running on Westgate. As well as picking up a bargain, you can tuck into some tasty Christmas food and treat yourself to a festive tipple at the wine bar. Expect to see walkabout acts such as the naughty Christmas tree, Icicle Queen stilt-walkers and Victorian Carol singers too.
2. Visit Warsop's winter wonderland
Judging by this picture, taken in 2017, Warsop's Christmas celebrations are lots of fun. So why not try this year's event, which takes place on Saturday from 4 pm to 8 pm? Organised by Warsop Parish Council, it will feature fairground rides, stalls, stage shows, street entertainers, food and drink.
3. Go late-night shopping
Start the weekend on Thursday evening because that's when late-night Christmas shopping kicks in at Mansfield's Four Seasons Centre. The shops will be open until 8 pm, and you might even see some of Santa's elves (pictured), who will be handing out gifts, such as elf hats and candy canes, to children.
4. Take a twilight tour
Of all the atmospheric places to visit over Christmas, few are better than Newstead Abbey. Every Friday in December, you can take a twilight tour of Lord Byron's ancestral home, enjoying a festive drink and mince pie on arrival. There is also a craft fair at the abbey on Saturday and Sunday (11 am to 3 pm).
