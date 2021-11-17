The Chad’s weekly guide hand-picks 12 events and attractions that you might be interested in. Not just in the Mansfield and Ashfield area, but a bit further afield too.
So whether you’d like to get into the spirit of Christmas, go on an adventure or take in some local culture, there is something for everyone.
For full details of opening times and how to book, plus of course any Covid restrictions that might be in place, please visit the relevant websites.
Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.
1. Go on a sundown adventure
Go Ape at Sherwood Pines packs a punch with four brilliant outdoor adventures to get stuck into. And the great news for November is that the Saturday sundown sessions are back. You can swing, bounce or zoom through the forest, tackling mega-high platforms in minimal light or feeling the speed of a zip-wire as the sun goes down.
Photo: Submitted
2. Tuck in to a 'Frozen' afternoon tea
The Newfield Dairy ice cream parlour and cafe at Hockerton, near Southwell, is a lovely place to take the family -- and particularly this Sunday afternoon when it is hosting a 'Frozen'-themed afternoon tea for the winter and to mark the run-up to Christmas. Meet 'Frozen' characters Elsa and Anna, learn how to be a princess and enjoy a sing-a-long.
Photo: Submitted
3. Learn about old king coal
Long before climate change became an issue, the village of Bilsthorpe revolved around coal mining and its pit. After 70 years, it closed in 1997, but Bilsthorpe Heritage Society had the foresight to collect artefacts and memorabilia for a museum to preserve the history of mining for future generations. It is open this, and every, Sunday.
Photo: Submitted
4. Soak up Christmas atmosphere
Why not pop on a Robin Hood Line train to Nottingham and soak up the festive atmosphere at the city's Christmas Market? It is open every day until New Year's Eve on the Old Market Square and features a host of traditional stalls, with a choice of gifts, crafts and speciality food.
Photo: Submitted