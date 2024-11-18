1 . Town Mill

The Town Mill was on Bridge Street, Mansfield, and dates back to 1850 when it began life as a water-powered corn mill, before eventually becoming a pub from 1969 to 2010. It was a firm favourite with locals until it closed its doors. AJ Walker would like to see the building turned into a eco mill to provide electricity to the town centre and surrounding areas. It remains derelict to this day. Photo: Mansfield Chad