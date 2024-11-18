Earlier this year, we asked Chad readers what they thought were the biggest eyesores in Mansfield. We have now added some Ashfield submissions to the list.
What are some additional examples?
1. Town Mill
The Town Mill was on Bridge Street, Mansfield, and dates back to 1850 when it began life as a water-powered corn mill, before eventually becoming a pub from 1969 to 2010. It was a firm favourite with locals until it closed its doors. AJ Walker would like to see the building turned into a eco mill to provide electricity to the town centre and surrounding areas. It remains derelict to this day. Photo: Mansfield Chad
2. Dame Flogan Street
Readers said there were many empty buildings in need of TLC on Dame Flogan Street. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Former Beales site
The Queen Street frontage of the building, viewed from the junction with Stockwell Gate. Many readers felt the site is an eyesore. The landmark 1930s building is set to be modernised and extended to provide a new headquarters for Mansfield Council. It is expected to house a variety of other public, educational, enterprise and health and wellbeing services alongside spaces for private sector investment. Photo: Brian Eyre
4. Rosemary Centre
The Rosemary Centre was listed as one of the biggest eyesores in the area. Photo: Brian Eyre