July is Independent Retailer Month, a global “shop local” campaign – and to celebrate, we are sharing more ‘independent’ suggestions from across the Mansfield and Ashfield area.
The campaign aims to encourage consumers to shop at independent businesses – highlighting their positive, social and economic impact.
Following on from the first popular 13 suggestions, your Chad has compiled a list of more independent recommendations from readers.
This is by no means an exhaustive or ordered list, but covers nine popular independent suggestions from across Mansfield and Ashfield.
And we would love to hear about more independent retailers, so please feel free to share your favourites.
Here are nine additional “highly-recommended” shops…
1. The Little Lotion company, Mansfield
Dave Foulstone, of The Little Lotion company, pictured ahead of the business' shop launch at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre, earlier this year. The Little Lotion company had previously run stalls and operated from smaller premises before taking the plunge and opening a town centre shop. Owners Dave and Katy sell handmade bath bombs and self-care products, with options for children and adults. And before moving into their unit, they had also completed several successful stints at the shopping centre's pop-up shop, supporting new businesses by getting a feel for a shop before signing a lease. Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Cakefield Cakes Tea Room, Pleasley
Cakefield Cakes Tea Room is owned and run by Gemma Lennane. This Pleasley-based tea room is a favourite for locals, with customers traveling from afar to experience the atmosphere. The venue is surrounded by nature and within walking distance of some of Pleasley's popular trails. The business was recommended several times by loyal customers, who could not praise the place enough. Located at Meden Square, Pleasley. Photo: Brian Eyre
3. The Two Knits, Mansfield Woodhouse
The Two Knits, an independent shop selling knitting yarn, fabrics and haberdashery items and art and craft pieces, is located at 28-30 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse. This was recommended as a helpful and well-stocked shop for crafters. (Image by The Two Knits) Photo: The Two Knits
4. Duffy Optometrists, Mansfield
Duffy Optometrists Ltd is a family owned company with practices in Mansfield, Newark and Wollaton. Their Mansfield business can be found at 31 Church Street. Owners John and Maggie Duffy both qualified as optometrists from London’s City University in 1980 and took over a long established practice in Mansfield in 1986. Expansion to Wollaton occurred in 1995, and to the Newark practice in January 2004. (Image by Duffy Optometrists) Photo: Duffy Optometrists