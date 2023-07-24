1 . The Little Lotion company, Mansfield

Dave Foulstone, of The Little Lotion company, pictured ahead of the business' shop launch at Mansfield Four Seasons Shopping Centre, earlier this year. The Little Lotion company had previously run stalls and operated from smaller premises before taking the plunge and opening a town centre shop. Owners Dave and Katy sell handmade bath bombs and self-care products, with options for children and adults. And before moving into their unit, they had also completed several successful stints at the shopping centre's pop-up shop, supporting new businesses by getting a feel for a shop before signing a lease. Photo: Brian Eyre