11 developments across Mansfield and Ashfield you can hope to see this year

New year, new developments – 2023 looks set to be an exciting year of change and transformation.
Here are just some of the new developments in the area we are hoping to see progress with by the end of this year.
1. New hotel on Mansfield bus station site
Work is underway to create a brand new, six-storey hotel with 100 rooms and three restaurants on the site of the former Mansfield bus station at Stockwell Gateway.
2. New Civic Hub, Mansfield
Multi-million-pound plans are underway to transform the former Beales department store in Mansfield town centre into a new Civic Hub. The proposal would see the 1930s’ art deco building extended and modernised to provide a new headquarters for the council, alongside a variety of other agencies.
3. Berry Hill Park, Mansfield
An ambitious scheme to transform Berry Hill Park into a 'destination park' includes new and improved accessible footpaths, a dedicated event space and a new building with a multi-functional space, café, toilets and changing rooms.
4. Mansfield Wetherspoon's super beer garden
Revised plans to create a new beer garden for the Stag and Pheasant pub by partially demolishing the old QI nightclub site on Leeming Street have been given the green light.
