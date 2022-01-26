No doubt, thousands of us will be off to the One Call Stadium to see if the Stags can maintain their charge towards promotion when they take on Leyton Orient.

But there are many other ways to spend your free time this Saturday and Sunday, so we have come up with our weekly guide to events, things to do and places to go, both in the Mansfield and Ashfield area and further afield across the county.

From exciting adventures at Sherwood Pines to art and culture at The Harley Gallery, from fun in the pool at Water Meadows to laughs on the stage with Ed Byrne, there’s something to suit all tastes.

Please visit the websites of the individual venues to check on opening times and prices, and also to familiarise yourself with any Covid-19 restrictions that might still be in place.

Have a great weekend!

1. Go for an action adventure Go Ape at Sherwood Pines packs a punch with four brilliant outdoor adventures to get stuck into. Dare to tackle the Treetop Challenge, where the zip-wire speedometer can reach 20mph, while Nets Kingdom features jumbo trampolines, bridges, walkways and tree houses. Hurry up with your booking, though, because places for this weekend are going fast

2. Learn about Mansfield's history Mansfield is full of interesting buildings and monuments , so why not learn a bit more about them on the town''s highly-acclaimed heritage trail? The tour, which can be followed by booklet or audio download, includes a series of plaques at 25 places of historical interest. Check out more on the Mansfield District Council website.

3. Admire British modern art The genre of outsider art - or work by self-taught artists who identify as 'outsiders' - is the theme of an exhibition at The Harley Gallery, Welbeck. It is the third exhibition in The Jerwood Collection's year-long residency at the gallery, and reveals the impact the genre has had on British modern art.

4. Make a splash Fun in the pool is not confined to holidays abroad in the sun. Right on your doorstep at Mansfield's Water Meadows Swimming and Fitness Complex, you can make a splash. Three pools feature a range of water-based activities, including the Pirate Pool, where you can ride the flume and jump the waves.