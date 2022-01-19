As usual, we have drawn up a list of ten things to do, ten places to go in and around the Mansfield and Ashfield area.

For some, you’ll have to wrap up warm and brave the elements. But for others, the events take place in the cosiness of the indoors.

From the laughs of ‘Only Fools And Horses’ and the sounds of Bruce Springsteen to the delights of the Meden Trail and the charms of Southwell, there’s something for everyone.

Check out our gallery, but please don’t forget to visit the websites of the individual venues for opening times and prices etc.

Some of the venues might also have Covid restrictions in place too.

Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user-experience. Click here to subscribe.

1. Luvly jubbly! It's a busy weekend ahead at Mansfield's Palace Theatre, starting on Friday night with this homage to 'Only Fools And Horses', arguably the greatest TV comedy of all time. Starring award-winning impressionist and 'Britain's Got Talent' star Drew Cameron, 'Phoney Fools And Horses' is a hilarious tribute that will have you laughing in the aisles. Luvly jubbly! Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Jump for joy Jump for joy and bounce yourself into the weekend at i-Jump, Mansfield's own indoor trampoline park on the Old Mill Lane industrial estate. Covid rules are in place, restricting the number of jumpers to 40 per session, but it's still a great place for the kids to let off steam. As well as the trampolines, there are monkey bars, battle beams, cargo nets and foam pits. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

3. Follow the Meden Trail Continuing our focus on Mansfield's amazing nature reserves, we suggest visiting the Meden Trail this week. Located on a disused railway track, off Outgang Lane, it comprises grassland, woodland, well-maintained paths, limestone caves and fissures, an impressive complex of mill buildings and marsh and aquatic habitats on the River Meden. The trail is also home to a wide range of woodland birds. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Saturday night with The Boss Rock the night away at Mansfield's Palace Theatre on Saturday with The Boss himself, Bruce Springsteen. Or rather, the exciting UK-based tribute band, Bootleg Boss, who will take you through the repertoire of Springsteen and The E Street Band, led by brilliant lead singer Kev Jamieson. No doubt you'll be dancing in the dark. Photo: Submitted Photo Sales