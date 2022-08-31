News you can trust since 1952
Pensioner dies after Mansfield collision

A 77-year-old Mansfield man has died after being involved in a collision in the town.

By Jon Ball
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 9:15 am
Emergency services were called to Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre, on Wednesday, August 10, shortly before 10am, after reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

John Foster, of Mansfield, the driver of one of the vehicles involved, was taken to hospital. but died on Friday, August 26.

Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “A man has tragically lost his life following this incident and our specially trained officers are working to offer his family support at this incredibly sad time.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends.

“Our investigations into what happened are continuing and we are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or has information or dash-cam footage, to please get in contact with us by calling 101, quoting incident 185 of Wednesday, August 10, 2022.”

