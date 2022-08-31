Pensioner dies after Mansfield collision

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services were called to Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre, on Wednesday, August 10, shortly before 10am, after reports of a collision involving two vehicles.

John Foster, of Mansfield, the driver of one of the vehicles involved, was taken to hospital. but died on Friday, August 26.

Rosemary Street, Mansfield town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation unit, said: “A man has tragically lost his life following this incident and our specially trained officers are working to offer his family support at this incredibly sad time.

“Our thoughts remain with the family and friends.