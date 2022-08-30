Clipstone man charged after passenger killed in crash
A Clipstone man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash.
The incident happened on August 28, just after 9am, when, Nottinghamshire Police said, a suspected stolen car failed to stop for officers in Newark.
The car continued along Hawton Road, where it left the road and hit a tree.
A 35-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.
Most Popular
-
1
Thousands turn out to celebrate inaugural ‘Ashfield Day’
-
2
Details released of Mansfield road closures for Tour Of Britain race
-
3
‘Devious and controlling’ child rapist from Eastwood jailed for 24 years
-
4
Body found in search for missing Edwinstowe woman
-
5
Big day for Mansfield as Tour Of Britain cycle race hits town again
The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Anthony Riley, of Forest Road, Clipstone, has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
The 32-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday.
The case was adjourned to a further date and Riley and was remanded in custody.
The incident has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident 185 of August 28, 2022.