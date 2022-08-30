Clipstone man charged after passenger killed in crash

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident happened on August 28, just after 9am, when, Nottinghamshire Police said, a suspected stolen car failed to stop for officers in Newark.

The car continued along Hawton Road, where it left the road and hit a tree.

A 35-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Hawton Road, Newark.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anthony Riley, of Forest Road, Clipstone, has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The 32-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The case was adjourned to a further date and Riley and was remanded in custody.

The incident has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.