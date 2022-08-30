News you can trust since 1952
Clipstone man charged after passenger killed in crash

A Clipstone man has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving after a fatal crash.

By Jon Ball
Tuesday, 30th August 2022, 5:16 pm

The incident happened on August 28, just after 9am, when, Nottinghamshire Police said, a suspected stolen car failed to stop for officers in Newark.

The car continued along Hawton Road, where it left the road and hit a tree.

A 35-year-old man, who was a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene.

Hawton Road, Newark.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Anthony Riley, of Forest Road, Clipstone, has since been charged with causing death by dangerous driving, causing death by driving while disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking and failing to provide a specimen for analysis.

The 32-year-old appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

The case was adjourned to a further date and Riley and was remanded in custody.

The incident has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident 185 of August 28, 2022.