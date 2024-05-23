REVIEW: Nottinghamshire ‘spud woman’ serves up the tastiest potatoes in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nottinghamshire has its own ‘spud woman’ in the form of Katy Brown from Allotment Box – as the business owner serves up the tastiest potato toppings in town.

You may be familiar with the story of ‘spud man’ Ben Newman, a businessman from Tamworth, Staffordshire, who gained online popularity and attracted thousands of visitors eager to try his jacket potatoes after going viral on TikTok.

I believe that Katy from Allotment Box could very well be Nottinghamshire’s own ‘spud woman’.

The proof is in the pudding, or should I say – ‘in the potatoes’ in this case.

Top left - Katy Brown of Allotment Box. One of the popular toppings is creamy garlic mushrooms and slaw.

Allotment Box is a small, family-run business located on Church Street in Warsop.

Situated on the A60 next to Warsop Town Hall, the business opens a food vendor van outside its shop each week, offering a variety of cooked foods. In my opinion, they are undeniably home to the best jacket potatoes I’ve ever had.

For years, I have always chosen my favourite creamy garlic mushrooms with cheese topping, which I must say is delicious.

But with recent changes to the menu, I have been trying other popular toppings and have not been disappointed.

This week's topping was cheese, salad and slaw.

My current favourite is tuna mayo with cheese, as it really hits the spot. However, cheese, salad and slaw is equally just as divine.

Even the fussiest of eaters will not be disappointed, as Katy can often make amendments upon request.

All dietary requirements are catered for, with vegan options available too.

These potatoes are not only delicious, but the quality (and quantity) you get for the price is worth every penny.

Katy, with the help of husband, Craig, and allotment Ted, sources her produce from local suppliers, including Welbeck bread and locally grown fruit and vegetables.

The business also posts weekly menu updates on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100083066092232, allowing customers to plan their lunch in advance.

Potatoes with various fillings are available from 11:30am to 2:30pm on Thursdays and Fridays outside the Warsop shop.

On some weekends, depending on schedules, spuds are served at Sherwood Forest Holiday Park for campsite residents only.

Toppings may vary each week, with prices ranging from £5.50-£7.