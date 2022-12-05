Musician Daniel Vardy, originally from Meden Vale, has had some stand-out songs, including Badboi (what's going on) with former band Roger the Mascot – an upbeat football song and Didn’t you hear about Whitwell.

Daniel released an EP last year called Pandemonium 555, giving voice to topical events, poking fun at politics, and delving into the depths of conspiracies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Music is a huge part of his life, as he even named his son Hendrix after the late American guitarist.

Rob Bostock played the pirate.

Hendrix is also the title of one of Daniel’s most personal songs as he opens up about mental health struggles and his fatherhood journey in a raw and brave stripped-back single.

Daniel has since formed a band under his solo name, reuniting with Roger the Mascot band member, Laura Lou Hudson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel and Laura have since been joined by musicians Mark Fear and Matt Scott.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the line-up is on top form as The Pirate Song, with an accompanying music video, marks the band's full first release.

The video is slightly bonkers, as band members star as office workers with a colleague who comes dressed to work as a pirate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Filmed in a Blidworth office building, and featuring Rob Bostock, of Mr Panda window cleaning services, as the pirate, the song and video’s playful tone captures the comedic style Daniel’s music is known for.

After being sacked for dressing like a pirate, Rob as the comical ‘pirate’ makes his way home and returns the next morning to terrorise the boss, played by Vardy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hunts him down, a sword fight breaks out in the office, and the video ends with the boss, walking the plank.

It is a great teaser for what's to come with this new band, delivering ska punk sounds with a distinct Mansfield dialect at the helm. Vardy Band is definitely one to watch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is great to hear from the Mansfield music scene and discover the diversity of genres from artists across the area.