As I have picked up more dog stories lately, it seems that I have unofficially become a ‘dog correspondent’ – and I could not think of a better title to bestow.

With this unofficial role, I thought it would be a great opportunity to share about a local charity I have chosen to support each month.

I am a monthly sponsor for Doggy Dens UK Rescue, based in Cuckney, and this August the team worked on a business plan and set up a target amount for minimum monthly funds needed to ensure the continuation of the charity.

Founder Denise Hardwick pictured alongside Jade Sheldon, kennel manager, and volunteers.

In response to these figures, the Creswell Road charity set up a monthly buddy scheme.

The scheme requires a standing order of £25 per month, with sponsors able to access monthly newsletters, updates from the site and a chance to win giveaways throughout the year.

Details about how to become a buddy of the independent charity.

Approximately 180 people paying £25 a month would cover these costs, with funds still covered if more supporters donated less each month.

Costs include staff wages, dog food – worked on current situation of 15 dogs – cleaning products, and supplements.

Of course this will not be affordable for everyone, and I completely understand that.

But as a dog lover who would love to take on a rescue dog – with my current living situation and commitments preventing that – this is the best way I can help. It might be the best way you can help too.

And as with all charity work, there are fantastic volunteers who help out each week.

But even with a full time kennel manager and passionate volunteers, it can still be a struggle.

Despite the challenges, the team plough on through and care for the dogs with compassion, dedication and unconditional love for the dogs.

They never give up.