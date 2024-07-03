Watch more of our videos on Shots!

People might say the choice is ‘Red or Blue’, but what if neither is the answer?

As voters head to the polls and cast their ballots, I have never felt so uninspired by an election.

Regardless of which party wins, I am sure our communities will sadly continue to lose.

I've had many discussions with family, friends, and colleagues about the upcoming general election.

Phoebe Cox, Mansfield and Ashfield Chad community reporter.

Despite differing political views, there seems to be a consensus on the lack of interest in mainstream political parties and the two-horse race between the Conservatives and The Labour Party under this First-past-the-post voting system.

Many people have mentioned proportional representation as a way to better represent the country's opinion.

Others believe that leaders across the political spectrum should share the role and work together instead of competing against each other when it comes to real issues affecting people’s lives and livelihoods up and down the country.

I'm not entirely sure what the answer is, but it's certainly worth noting how many voters have become increasingly disinterested, disengaged, and disheartened by the two parties that many, myself included, feel do not serve everyday people like you and me.

Mansfield town centre shoppers.

Some are voting for the Tories to keep Labour out, while others are voting for Labour to get the Tories out.

However, it's rare to hear anybody focusing on the policies of the mainstream parties as a reason to cast their vote.

All the talk of 'tactical' voting and the age-old Tories vs Labour argument offers nothing of substance and ignores the sociopolitical issues that matter.

Polls open at 7am on Thursday, July 4, closing at 10pm.

Mainstream parties like to engage in culture wars and produce appeasing soundbites to their supporters, but do either the Conservative Party or the Labour Party offer any improvements to working class areas in Nottinghamshire and across the country?

Change is necessary, but is switching from Red to Blue every five years the solution? I would say not. History shows us that.

It's not surprising that some people have chosen to spoil their ballots or vote for a third party.

For decades, communities like Mansfield and Ashfield have been used as political pawns in Westminster.

Many people are tired of being used and ignored.

In my role as a community reporter, I speak to residents across the political divide, all of whom want the best for our area: more jobs, better social support, more council housing, better roads, and the list goes on.

Despite the statements made by different groups about how “we’ve never had it so good” and the conflicting arguments about how other groups could “do better”, it is undeniable that decades of industrial decline, underfunding, and the rising cost of living are making it increasingly challenging for working class communities to survive.

These challenges are also reshaping the political landscape, as mainstream parties seem increasingly disconnected from the realities on the ground.

Instead, it is all about photo opportunities and appearing to say the ‘right’ thing.

How can voters make an informed choice if they feel they cannot trust those seeking to represent their views?