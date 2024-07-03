3 . Tio & Kia

They are good-natured, playful, and super affectionate once they get to know you. When they were first taken in by the rescue, they were very timid, but they have really come out of their shells and are now very friendly boys. They can still be a bit nervous around loud noises and sudden changes, but they adapt quickly. The rescue believes they'll be okay with other cats as they came from a multi-cat household and haven't shown any aggression towards other cats when they've met through cracks in the door. They haven't been tested with dogs yet. They also have the softest fur and the prettiest green eyes. Rescuers said it is strange that they are still in foster care, as there's no reason for them to still be here.Photo: Mansfield Cat Rescue