Mansfield Cat Rescue is a charitable organisation that rescues and rehomes cats and kittens in the local area.
Volunteers temporarily foster the animals until a “forever” home is found.
If readers are interested in any of the following cats or kittens, contact the rescue by emailing [email protected]
Here are some of the long-term cats and kittens in their care…
1. Rebel
Rebel is an outgoing and confident cat around other cats and dogs; neither of those bother her. She is getting more confident around humans and will feed from your hand. One amazing thing about her is her beautiful, odd-coloured eyes.Photo: Mansfield Cat Rescue
2. Aria
Aria is shy at first, but she becomes more outgoing once you get to know her. She doesn't really pay attention to the dog, but she has a special fondness for her brother Loki and doesn't really like other cats. Once you gain Aria's trust, she will even roll on the floor for a belly rub.Photo: Mansfield Cat Rescue
3. Tio & Kia
They are good-natured, playful, and super affectionate once they get to know you. When they were first taken in by the rescue, they were very timid, but they have really come out of their shells and are now very friendly boys. They can still be a bit nervous around loud noises and sudden changes, but they adapt quickly. The rescue believes they'll be okay with other cats as they came from a multi-cat household and haven't shown any aggression towards other cats when they've met through cracks in the door. They haven't been tested with dogs yet. They also have the softest fur and the prettiest green eyes. Rescuers said it is strange that they are still in foster care, as there's no reason for them to still be here.Photo: Mansfield Cat Rescue
4. Aladdin
Aladdin is a self-assured feline who is comfortable in the company of both cats and dogs. He has been gaining more confidence around people and now eagerly eats from your hand. He enjoys having his head gently rubbed and is quite vocal. Additionally, he relishes spending time outdoors in a cat-protected garden.Photo: Mansfield Cat Rescue