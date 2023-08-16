News you can trust since 1952
Warriors to descend on Sherwood Forest for Medieval battle re-creation as part of Robin Hood Festival

Sherwood Forest is preparing for an invasion of Medieval knights and their households as the Robin Hood Festival continues this weekend.
By Kate Mason
Published 16th Aug 2023, 11:53 BST- 2 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 11:55 BST

As many as 150 men, women and children will set up a veritable village in the ancient oak woodland with the sights, sounds and smells of a Middle Age settlement.

The households represent the Yorkists and Lancastrians who clashed repeatedly during the latter half of the 15th Century to settle which of them had the rightful claim to the English crown.

Playing this out at Sherwood will be re-enactors from The Ferrers Household, The Lord Thomas Stanley Retinue, Sir John Savile's Household, The Oxford Household, The Neville Household, The Clarence Household, The Beaufort Companye, Lord Grey's Retinue and The Buckingham Retinue.

    All weekend, (August 19 and 20) visitors can experience the authentic Medieval ways of life that these households would have led in the 15th Century and marvel at the creativity and technique of their craftspeople.

    Their knights will compete for a chance to win the coveted golden sword in the melee tournament, which takes place in the arena on Saturday and Sunday at 2pm, and for the legendary golden arrow in the archery tournament to be held at the Major Oak at 3.30pm.

    Visitors can learn about The Art of the War Bow at the amphitheatre at 11am, check out the latest looks of the time at a Medieval fashion show at 12pm and will go back to school to learn all about 30 years of warfare in just 30 minutes at 1pm.

    And these battle-hardened households will be running knight schools at 12.30pm to pass on the hard-won knowledge and guile of the Medieval warrior.

    There'll also be storytelling and a guided walk In The Footsteps of Robin Hood with Sir Robert of Wentbridge (booking required via the Events page of the www.visitsherwood.co.uk website), fun with roving entertainer Simple Tom and some soothing sounds, courtesy of musicians Blast from the Past and Myal & Peg.

    Parking is £10 per vehicle per day for all visitors, including RSPB members.

    Admission to and watch the main events the reserve is free.

    Archery and axe-throwing costs £4 for six arrows or axes.

    visit www.visitsherwood.co.uk

