The main reason for strike action in recent months follows pay disputes between unions, employers, and government officials.

Many striking workers have come out and said it is more than just pay too, as postal workers, NHS staff, educators and railway workers have said the future of these services is at stake.

For example, many unions say workers have not received a fair and adequate pay rise to match the rising rate of inflation, with many unable to keep a roof over their heads, struggling to make ends meet.

A photo from a rally in London, February 1.

All the while subjected to an increase in workload, poor working conditions, and a decrease of pay in comparison to the rising costs of living.

Rents are going up, the price of fuel, electricity, and food is rising, and the offers made in recent months are a pittance in comparison.

Many sectors – including our national health service – are put under immense pressure, and subjected to challenging working conditions.

To make matters worse, the government is formulating anti-strike and anti-trade union bills that seek to attack workers’ rights and dismantle workplace unity.

Changes to some key services may also see job losses and vulnerable members of the community disenfranchised from support.

For example, a loss in ticket office workers at railway stations may see more passengers ostracised from regular commutes.

The choice to strike may not always be an easy one, as many workers have spoken about their concern for patients, students, and passengers in their absence.

However, many workers feel – and I agree – the best way to protect workers' rights and the integrity of key services is withdrawing labour in unity and calling for social change to improve working conditions.

Let’s protect life-saving services for the future, unite to resist austerity, and show unwavering support for front-line workers in their time of need.

In the exact same way that workers have continuously supported our communities through wars, pandemics, recessions, and a magnitude of social hurdles since industries began.