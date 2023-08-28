News that the A38 and Sutton Road at its junction with Columbia Street in Huthwaite are finally to be resurfaced once and for all is excellent news. This is something residents and I across from across Huthwaite have been fighting to make happen for years.

I have met with highways bosses at these locations on at least three occasions in the last year alone. I have also sent numerous emails and made speeches at Nottinghamshire Council calling for urgent action.

I spoke to the council on multiple occasions about my frustration at their botched jobs at these locations – the cost of which must have run into hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Coun Tom Hollis has welcomed news that roads in Huthwaite will be fixed properly. (Photo by: Ashfield Independents)

So yes, let’s celebrate that this work will soon be done once and for all but remember the waste of money in part-time, patched repairs that have happened because the Tories have had no long term strategy to fix our broken roads and pavements.

This is taxpayer’s money – raised by Council Tax which continues to go up and up. This year alone, residents have seen another £100 or so put on their bills by the Tories at County Hall. This Council Tax is wasted on botched jobs on our highways. It is highways robbery.

Now, everyone knows the Tories who run Nottinghamshire Council are responsible for the state of our diabolical broken roads and pavements. This is something I take up on a daily basis. I seem to talk more to highways bosses than I do my wife.

Anyway who knows me will tell you I am not political. My fight is for a better Carsic, Huthwaite and Sutton and not against the main political parties. While our current MP bangs on about is national issues like immigration – caused by the failure of his own Conservative Party – I was surprised to see Lee Anderson claim credit on social media for these works and call me ‘bone idle’. I can assure Mr Anderson it is the exact opposite.