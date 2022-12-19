News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Letter: Use or lose 141 bus route

Stagecoach took over the running of the 141 bus route a few months ago, after TrentBarton stopped it, as it was not profitable

By Steve BrownContributor
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 10:46am

As I have my own car, it’s not very often I use a bus, but three times in the last month I thought I would use this bus to Nottingham for shopping trips, once in midweek and twice on a Saturday.

Three times now the return bus has not turned up at the bus station in Nottingham and we have had to get another bus to Mansfield then a connecting one to Rainworth.

Hide Ad

The reliability is so disappointing and doesn’t bode well for the future. Do I persist with a inadequate service or go back to my car paying fuel and parking costs?Could Stagecoach please explain why the service is so poor? Is it staff shortages or other factors?

Trentbarton pulled out of running the 141 bus route.
Most Popular
Read More
Sutton drugs factory closed by police

Being cynical, I suspect that if its staff shortages, they pick the most uneconomical bus route and just pull the plug without any thought of its customers.

Hide Ad

People will use it, if it was more reliable.

Steve Brown

Hide Ad

Rainworth

StagecoachNottinghamMansfieldPeople