As I have my own car, it’s not very often I use a bus, but three times in the last month I thought I would use this bus to Nottingham for shopping trips, once in midweek and twice on a Saturday.

Three times now the return bus has not turned up at the bus station in Nottingham and we have had to get another bus to Mansfield then a connecting one to Rainworth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reliability is so disappointing and doesn’t bode well for the future. Do I persist with a inadequate service or go back to my car paying fuel and parking costs?Could Stagecoach please explain why the service is so poor? Is it staff shortages or other factors?

Trentbarton pulled out of running the 141 bus route.

Being cynical, I suspect that if its staff shortages, they pick the most uneconomical bus route and just pull the plug without any thought of its customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

People will use it, if it was more reliable.

Steve Brown

Advertisement Hide Ad