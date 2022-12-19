Sutton drugs factory closed by police
A drugs factory in Sutton has been closed by police after hundreds of illegal cannabis plants were found inside.
Police were called to commercial premises on Reform Street after the drugs were found inside.
More than 1,000 plants were later taken from the site and destroyed, while police said dangerous electrical modifications also had to be corrected at the site, following the discovery on December 8.
Temporary Detective Inspector Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an industrial-sized drugs factory which clearly took a lot of time and money to set up.
“Drug production on this scale is serious and often linked to organised crime.
“These groups will think nothing of using extreme violence to protect their investments and may also be involved in human trafficking and modern slavery.
“We sometimes hear complaints this is ‘only a bit of weed’, but the truth is it is an industry which trades in human misery, which is why we will continue to target the people responsible.”