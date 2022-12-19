Police were called to commercial premises on Reform Street after the drugs were found inside.

More than 1,000 plants were later taken from the site and destroyed, while police said dangerous electrical modifications also had to be corrected at the site, following the discovery on December 8.

Temporary Detective Inspector Andrew Hall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an industrial-sized drugs factory which clearly took a lot of time and money to set up.

“Drug production on this scale is serious and often linked to organised crime.

“These groups will think nothing of using extreme violence to protect their investments and may also be involved in human trafficking and modern slavery.