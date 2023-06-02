News you can trust since 1952
Letter: 'I wish we lived in a world without cruelty to children, but we don't'

I am Sophie Davenport and I am 12 years old. I became involved with the NSPCC about 3 years ago, but I have always known about it because my mum is a volunteer fundraiser for the NSPCC.
By Sophie DavenportContributor
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 11:52 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 11:52 BST

There are many children who suffer abuse and cruelty and they don't know where to turn.

This is why it is so important that the NSPCC keeps doing school visits and letting children know how they can contact the NSPCC to get help if they need to.

Children shouldn't suffer in silence and they need to know how to speak out to stay safe. If you are worried about a child, you can also ring the NSPCC.

Sophie Davenport taking part in the NSPCC Walk for Children fundraiser in Nottingham last Christmas.Sophie Davenport taking part in the NSPCC Walk for Children fundraiser in Nottingham last Christmas.
Sophie Davenport taking part in the NSPCC Walk for Children fundraiser in Nottingham last Christmas.
The NSPCC is a charity, so it needs money to survive and keep going. Childhood Day, on Friday, June 9, is its day of fundraising. Children are saved by the NSPCC so we have to make sure the charity carries on for children.

This is why I am so happy to be involved with the charity, I know that when I help my mum with fundraising events like Childhood Day, we are helping children and raising awareness of what the NSPCC does. The more I learn about it, the more I want to help.

I wish we lived in a world without cruelty to children, but we don't. The best I can do is try to help.

I will always support the NSPCC, if my time helps one child, then it’s been worth everything for me.

Sophie Davenport

Mansfield

