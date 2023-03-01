Letter: Childline provides a safe and confidential place for children and young people

Many of the calls and messages we receive are from children suffering from loneliness – often a catalyst for mental health problems.

The latest figures published by Childline showed the service is contacted on average 15 times a day by children struggling with loneliness.

Children and young people do not need to be physically alone to feel lonely. They might be surrounded by other people, but still feel like they’re on their own.

The NSPCC offers support for lonely teenagers.

Maybe they’re struggling to make friends or have low self-esteem. Often, young people with low moods will spend a lot of time in their bedrooms or online, which can exacerbate their loneliness.

The NSPCC, with the support of the supermarket retailer LIDL, has launched a campaign called ‘Day in the Lonely' to let children suffering with loneliness know these feelings do not need to last.

We are encouraging young people to speak about their loneliness and mental health issues early on, so it does not escalate to crisis point. We also want to encourage parents and carers to help young people find support early, either by speaking openly with them about how they are feeling, or by contacting our counsellors.

Children and young people can contact Childline for free, confidential support and advice 24 hours a day online at childline.org.uk or on the phone on 0800 1111. Adults worried about a child can phone the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 8005000 or email [email protected]