Can anyone, employer-wise help my son?

He is aged 37, a psychology graduate. He enjoys writing, performs his own music and is academically bright. However, he is low on confidence, shy and needs a big break to enjoy life again.

He is a clean-living man, of good character and has been a volunteer for many years with the NHS and other organisations.

A Mansfield mum is desperately trying to find work for her son.

He is respectful and organised, but needs a role with a predictable routine, backstage, so to speak.

He suffers immensely with obsessive-compulsive disorder and anxiety. The loss of his father and battling autism every day impacts him every single day.

I asked him all the time: “What would make you happy, so life was is worth living?”

He replies: “I would do anything locally, a few hours, for a wage of some sort. I don’t want to be seen as a nobody, a scrounger. If I had a paid job, then I would feel ‘normal’ like any other man my age. I’d feel valued and not disabled and locked in to depression.”

So, is there anyone out there that can help him please?

As a mother, all we want for our children is peace of mind and for them to feel valued.

My son knows I am asking for him, but also feels shy about having to plead.

Hopeful mum

Mansfield