PHOTOS: Mansfield residents gather in their thousands to celebrate heroes on Armed Forces Day
The family-friendly event took place in the heart of Mansfield, on Market Place on Sunday, June 25, featuring a parade of veterans, live entertainment, food vendors, and a variety of activities for people of all ages.
Following an opening ceremony, there was live music from the Ashby ‘little’ Big Band and performances by The Blue Belles.
Attendees could also enjoy a variety of food, shop on the craft market, participate in activities and look round the static display of army vehicles, motorcycles, and a full-size Spitfire plane, before testing their strength and agility on the climbing wall.
The event, organised by Mansfield Business Improvement District in collaboration with Mansfield Council, offered a great opportunity for the community to come together and show support for the armed forces, both past and present.
A BID spokesman said: “We had an amazing day celebrating together.
“Thank you to everyone who came and made the event a success. Your support is greatly appreciated. Let's continue to honor our heroes and cherish the spirit of unity.”