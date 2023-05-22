I have been campaigning for 15 years and have been in dialogue with Nottinghamshire Council and Veolia over this period of time about the totally inadequate household waste recycling centre on Kestral Road in Mansfield.

It is now not fit for purpose, is in the wrong place and impacts greatly on the businesses on this business/industrial park.

In my opinion, the increase in fly-tipping is partially due to this facility being inadequate for a town the size of Mansfield.

Mansfield's Household Waste Recycling Centre.

To learn it is costing Mansfield Council £100,000 per annum is a disgrace and it is time for action.

I have submiitted to the county council, which is reponsible for the facilty, photographs and correspondence highlighting the problems and disruption being caused on a daily basis.

have similarly been in touch with Veolia, which sends me polite replies and merely states it operates the site as an agent for Nottinghamshire Council.

I have been told on more than one occasion that Nottinghamshire Council is actively seeking a new site to relocate to and provide a new facility.

How long does it take and how hard is it trying?

It just seems to be political football and is going nowhere and it high time Mansfield Council started to ask questions and force the issue.

The Labour-controlled council needs to demonstrate its strength and get a result, as this problem has been manifesting itself for years.

William Taylor