Lee Anderson Column: 'Unprecedented' complaints over housing concerns

I have recently received an unprecedented level of complaints from Ashfield residents regarding HMOs that are being, and have been set up, across Ashfield, causing concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have written to Angela Rayner, the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to express my concerns, and to demand a national HMO licencing scheme and strong legislation to enhance standards and enforcement powers.

Worried residents have also contacted me about the Peacock Hotel in Huthwaite which is set for demolition, to make way for 23 flats. Please email me on [email protected] if you are concerned about this too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whilst Labour are doing their best to drive the wealth and job creators out of the country, it would appear that they still want a few to say behind, to cough up £55,000 plus VAT for a spot of lunch at their party conference. Those with the broadest shoulders eh? The Labour Party seem to forget that they have alienated most businesses, with their insane economic measures.

Lee Anderson MP

It has emerged that since 2019, over 40,000 asylum seekers have vanished, but I have to admit it is hardly surprising when you consider some of the people who are running our civil service. I recently posted a clip from eighteen months ago on my Facebook, where I questioned Home Office officials on some simple issues to do with immigration, to which they had no answers. I was absolutely staggered at the time, and I still am, that they had no figures prepared for questions that they should have expected to be asked, and which many people in the country would have wanted to know the answers to.

I welcome the fact that four people, from the group Palestine Action, have now been arrested for spraying military planes with paint, during a break in at RAF Brize Norton. This kind of behaviour should never be tolerated and is a direct threat to our security as a country. I am glad the police have dealt with this situation appropriately.