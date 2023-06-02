News you can trust since 1952
Kimberley bar aiming to stay viable during cost-of-living crisis applies to extend weekend hours

A bar in Kimberley is seeking to extend its opening hours.
By James TowleContributor
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:46 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 12:46 BST

Zeon Bar & Cafe, on Main Street, has submitted an application to Broxtowe Council seeking permission to keep serving till 1am.

A bar spokesman said it was an extension on the licence which sees the bar currently closed by this time.

Zeon in Kimberley.Zeon in Kimberley.
He said: “The bar has been open for two years and is a safe space for anyone and everyone of all ages, ethnicity and sexuality.

“After two years of closing at midnight, Zeon has applied to extend its licence by an hour on the two busiest evenings of the week, Friday and Saturday.

“It will still operate a last-entry policy, so revellers will need to head into the bar ahead of time to be able to carry on enjoying their evening.”

The bar said the move came as the hospitality industry has been hit hard, as people have less disposable income .

