Quite often all you need to do is to explore or at least take a look around you and it is when you do that, scenes which you have previously ignored will come to light.

The landscape that surrounds Eastwood and Kimberley. Upon first glance might seem as if they are ignored and that is more than likely true - the amounts of traffic on the roads and the transient world and society that we live in, since Lockdown has seemingly gone back to what it was in pre-Covid times. People are busier and less relaxed. Me, though, as a landscape photographer, I have found myself leading a more relaxed way of life which is quite the opposite from my Pre Covid time. Yet I suppose though that the liberal lockdown forced me to think differently and outside of the box. Yet as soon as restrictions were eased to some degree and we could go out walking and exploring the local area in which we were permitted to do so, it was then that I found myself experiencing the local area in a different way and from a different perspective. Strange really as beforehand I would have largely ignored the local area that I live in and its beauty along with contrasts that it has to offer of a semi-urban landscape. But it was a walk that I did during Covid times (within the law of course) that came to change my outlook on the landscape around me - but it was also a lockdown voyage of discovery and one that since that time I have been back to on lots of occasions previously. However one particular afternoon in October of 2022, which as I write this seems a long time ago I was standing at the top of Alma Hill, with one thing in my mind which was “Autumn.” Autumn of 2021 however was one that did not really happen, hence why when Autumn of 2022 came around I wanted to capture it from a different perspective - and there I was looking out towards Greasley Church.

Greasley surrounded by Autumn.

Grey afternoon

It was a grey afternoon and I remember it well, yet the light from the west was just something else; I mentioned that I wanted to capture Autumn and here I was looking across the fields from Alma Hill with the most glorious light at the most glorious scene that I had ever seen and armed with my camera I decided to capture what was in front of me. Yes I have explored in and around my local area and this is local to me, yet I throughout my entire life had ignored this scene, but it wasn’t until Lockdown and Covid times/restrictions being eased that I had come across this location and found a sense of beauty within it. The hum of the A610 only a short distance away and the business of Giltbrook Retail Park, again only a short distance away and yet here looking over towards Greasley Church against what was a glorious October afternoon with Autumn Colours on the horizon - that was something else to be observed.

