Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

While passengers were upset about their holidays being affected, what happens to those who are waiting for the body of a loved one to come home?

Jackie Lymn Rose, of Nottinghamshire-based AW Lymn – The Family Funeral Service, says: “Dealing with the death of a family member or friend is distressing, but becomes particularly complex if it happens abroad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It involves a process called repatriation, where the body of a deceased person is returned to their country of residency or citizenship.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jackie Lymn Rose, director at AW Lymn - The Family Funeral Service. (Photo by: AW Lymn - The Family Funeral Service)

“Many steps are involved in repatriation, with various actions required to take depending on the laws and customs of the country where the person died and the circumstances of their death.

“Throw in the mix flight disruptions and delays, it can be an incredibly upsetting time for families waiting to say their final farewell.

“When booking a trip abroad, our thoughts don’t immediately turn to the possibility of death, which is understandable. It’s upsetting to think about, but important to understand that, in the event of a death overseas, legal and practical issues must be dealt with in the country of death, mindful language and foreign attitude to death may be a barrier which will compound the emotional impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Travel insurance will protect the bereaved family from having to deal with and fund the formalities of repatriation.”

Families are always told to expect delays when waiting for a deceased to be returned home. If the person died of natural causes, it could take between five to seven days, but there are cases where it can take weeks.

Jackie says: “Deaths occurring overseas have to be reported to the coroner in whose jurisdiction the committal will take place as the coroner may need to investigate further before issuing documentation for burial or cremation.

“If we are repatriating a deceased from England there are formalities to deal with to gain permission which, dependant on the country we are sending to, may include gaining consular permission from that country which can be a protracted procedure.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Those planning a funeral are also advised to leave a 48-hour gap after the planned arrival of the deceased in their homeland to allow time for unexpected last-minute delays.

Jackie says: “There are various factors that can cause delay, for instance, if the plane has hit capacity, funeral directors have to hold the body until a later flight. Even if someone is being transported by ferry, bad weather can cause a holdup.

“In situations such as this, we do everything we can to ensure the deceased returns home in time, such as using alternative routes via different countries or using multiple forms of transport such as by road.”

She stressed, while flight delays and disruptions are beyond a funeral director’s control, organising the correct insurance is something everyone can do before travelling to ensure you will be given the right care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jackie says: “Having worked in the industry for many years, I have witnessed first-hand the stress and devastation that can be caused when you aren’t covered by travel insurance.

“One family was once told that it would cost €100,000 to bring their loved one back home from Lanzarote because they did not have the right insurance. On another occasion, an elderly couple were holidaying in Tenerife when the male died unexpectedly. Wwith no insurance in place, the police sent a funeral director who said they wouldn’t remove the body until £6k was paid upfront.”

“As a family of funeral directors who have cared for the bereaved for more than 100 years and who are truly passionate about what we do, we find situations like this truly heartbreaking. Doing your research before you travel is vital.

“We pride ourselves on providing the highest level of care, it’s our role to make the process of saying goodbye to a loved one as easy as it can be. Whether death occurs at home or abroad, we do everything we can do to undue stress and ensure a smooth process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad