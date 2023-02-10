'Why I’m standing to become Mansfield Labour’s next parliamentary candidate'

Mansfield deputy mayor Coun Craig Whitby, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for corporate and finance and member for Manor, is bidding to be selected to be Labour's candidate in Mansfield at the next General Election.

I’ve lived locally all my life and come from a strong working-class family, my mother, a factory worker and my father, a toolmaker.

Coun Craig Whitby, deputy mayor of Mansfield, Mansfield Council cabinet member for corporate and finance and Labour member for Manor.

Growing up through the miners’ strike, where many close family members were active, politics was often the topic of discussion.

I had my fair share of tough times growing up. My dad died suddenly when I was 16 and we lost the family home. My plans for further education were abandoned and I sought out whatever unskilled work I could.

Despite everything life threw at us, we stuck together and made good of what we could, with a compassionate community behind us.

Struggling to find meaningful employment for several years, I eventually found a job working with computers. I progressed through the ranks and began to build a career.

After hitting a ceiling, I put myself through night school and gained qualifications leading to promotion as a software developer, a profession I love and continue in today.

I married Kate in 2000 and we began a family. Money was very tight but with a backdrop of a Labour government, we were able to get on the property ladder and develop our careers.

Even with four young kids and childcare costs we were able to become socially mobile.

On the front line of politics

As the deputy mayor and cabinet member for finance, I’ve been on the front line of local politics since 2019. I’ve helped establish community groups and events, supported start-ups through grants and froze council tax during the cost-of-living crisis.

As cabinet member for finance, I’ve strived to protect our most vulnerable. Despite this though, the Tories have crippled public services and made people worse off.

My uncle, Harry Harpham, was one of the last deep coal miners elected to Parliament. He taught me that, no matter the struggle, you can achieve anything but always give back.

It’s why I serve as a local councillor, and its why I’ve thrown my hat into the ring to become Mansfield’s next Labour MP.

I’ll campaign for better pay, more rights at work, and pension justice. I’ll secure every penny possible for our schools, transport, and NHS, along with more affordable and social housing.

