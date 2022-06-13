Our ‘back-of-a-fag-packet’ policy-making Prime Minister survives again, but for how long?

He is the first Prime Minister ever to be fined for breaking his own laws and stays in office while underlings who followed the culture he set have been fired in droves.

Some people have said I shouldn’t comment, but his shameless behaviour makes an already cynical public view us all with the same contempt, despite most politicians doing the job because they have principles and are honourable.

Every other person in the country would have been sacked if they had behaved the same way in their employment and would have lost all respect for the lying and ‘fake’ remorse.

Andy Abrahams, Mansfield Labour leader and Mansfield mayor.

Never has a Prime Minister been booed on a state occasion, as Mr Johnson was last week at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. How embarrassing for the Queen.

The saga will drag on as the 1922 Committee has not ruled another ‘no confidence’ vote and the Parliamentary Privileges Committee are investigating ‘law breaking’ in Downing Street and, more specifically, whether Mr Johnson misled Parliament.

Some 41 per cent of Tory MP’s now agree with my position and many more would have followed suit if a more credible replacement candidate could have been found.

One must really question the values, integrity and judgement of those MPs who continue to support Mr Johnson, considering he has made our once proud democracy the laughing stock of the world.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

It is probably those MPs who have never had a job in the ‘real world’, except politics.

So why is this significant to the residents of Mansfield?

Well, in an attempt to deflect from the PM’s continuous misdemeanours, the country gets bombarded with ‘not-thought-out, back-of-a-fag-packet’ policy announcements almost weekly that do not help resolve the ‘cost of living’ crisis.

‘Crackpot scheme’

After the ‘let’s all go back to imperial measures’ diversion, we get the latest ’crackpot’ scheme announcing the ‘Right to Buy’ for people on benefits.

What world does he live in?

Most hard-working young people cannot raise the deposit to get on the housing ladder, so it is impossible dream for people on benefits.

The average price of a house in Mansfield is £195,000 and it takes more than three years to save up the deposit.

Disgracefully, the average age of a first-time buyer is now 34, six years more than it was in 2007.

Mr Johnston likes to pinch ‘Churchill’s quotes’ and is trying to liken himself to Thatcher by ‘piggybacking’ on the 1980s policy, but the economic environment is completely different now.

The principles of the scheme back then to allow people who had paid rent for their council houses for half their lifetime had great merit, but for decades now the scheme has been brought into disrepute.

The three years required for the ‘right to buy’ to be exercised has led to a massive distortion in the market in favour of private landlords who charge 20 per cent more for rents.