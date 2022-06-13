The ‘response policing week of action’ is aimed at celebrating and shining a light on the hard work, courage, bravery and challenges response officers face every single day.

The week of action will showcase some of the great work being done by response officers throughout the county, give an insight into the role they play in protecting the public and catching criminals and the challenges they face.

Response officers are often the first people victims see in their time of need, the first to attend an incident and face danger and often the first officers members of the public come into contact with.

Their role is vital in fighting crime and keeping people safe.

Superintendent Kathryn Craner, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “The response week of action is the perfect opportunity for us to shine a light on the hard work, professionalism, bravery and tenacity of each and every response officer.

“It’s a chance for us to highlight the vital role the officers play in protecting the public and keeping the communities safe, but also our chance to recognise and focus on the challenges they face every day, from securing the arrests of dangerous and violent offenders to safeguarding those most vulnerable and the proactive work they do to take drugs and weapons off our streets.

“Response officers are often the first people to attend a scene of an incident and really set the tone. Their initial work and speaking with victims and witnesses can make a difference in how someone engages with us further down the line of an investigation.

“It’s a great opportunity to raise the profile of our response teams and shine a light on the work they do confronting criminals day and night.”

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, said: “Nottinghamshire Police’s ability to respond quickly and effectively to people’s emergency calls is important.