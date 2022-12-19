It was about a US President being caught in a scandalous situation just days before an election.

The president had no chance of being re-elected, so one of his advisor’s contacts, a top Hollywood producer, manufactures a fake war in Albania that the president can heroically end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plot could have been written about politics in Ashfield.

Ashfield Council is consulting on the closure of eight alleyways.

Over the past few months, as the realisation hits that he will lose his Parliamentary seat, Conservative MP Lee Anderson launches an yet another attack on immigrants and personally attacks anybody that disagrees with him.

It’s all a huge distraction from what’s happening in the real world. Here in Ashfield, people are struggling. Even more than the Tory ideologically driven Miners’ Strike of the 1980s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MPs are supposed to listen to and act on the concern’s of their constituents.

Guess how many asylum-seekers live in Ashfield?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun David Hennigan, Ashfield Council Independent member for Sutton Central and New Cross

Not one. Mr Anderson talks about problems with hotels in Skegness like they were in centre of Ashfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the real world, the residents of Ashfield are more concerned about the cost of living.

Residents complain about low pay and massive bills. They complain about not feeling safe on the streets of Ashfield. They complain about living standards being the worst in their lifetimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’re currently consulting on closing alleyways, because residents have reached their wit’s end over the lack of police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Mr Anderson has sparked another ‘war of words’, this time with former England defender Gary Neville.

Gary’s crime? Speaking up for the poorly paid nurses, ambulance workers and rail workers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last month, it was Eddie Izzard, before it was Gary Lineker and unbelievably, in September he called people who ran foodbanks ‘do-gooders’.

Each time, Mr Anderson creates some kind of culture war aimed at distracting people from the real issues facing Ashfield residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, Parliamentary expenses reveal Mr Anderson gets a £200 a slot for a chat on GB News every week to continue cosying up to the likes of Nigel Farage. He is like the ex-footballer preparing for a life of punditry in the right wing surrounds of REFORM UK.

The real world for residents of Ashfield is wondering where the next meal is coming from. It’s worrying about the bills that fly through their letterboxes meaning that meal will never come.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The only difference between the way Mr Anderson behaves and the plot of Wag the Dog is the plight of thousands of residents is more scandalous than a scandal involving the American President.