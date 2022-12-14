This is yet another example of the generosity of Ashfield folk.

We have invited families who would really benefit from this extra financial support, to apply for £200 each to help buy food and presents.

We have asked that this money is spent locally, because we know how important it is to invest in our local businesses, to ensure their continued success.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson.

Email [email protected] if you would like to apply.

Some people may have heard the news that I rejoined Twitter, on December 5. It seemed to cause quite a stir amongst the Left, but I reckoned that Twitter needs a bit of rebalancing and a flavour of what people who live in the real world really think and feel.

I declared my intention to stand at the next general election this week. I care deeply about the community I speak on behalf of, and I would be hugely grateful to get the opportunity to continue working hard for real people.

I welcome the decision by the Government to open the Whitehaven coal mine in Cumbria as an investment in jobs as well as our steel industry.

This is an exciting opportunity and one that I feel passionately about, which is why I spoke in the debate on Thursday.

It is a shame that Labour don’t feel the same and that they preceded to criticise this decision.

It seems bizarre to me that they wouldn’t support the creation of more jobs or the investment in our steel industry.

It appears they have short memories when it comes to their decades of support for the coal mining industry.

It was great to meet students at Outwood Academy Kirkby on Friday.

I feel hugely proud of this school, that was once failing and is now beginning to flourish as an academy.

It is vital that we invest in our young people, to ensure that they have the best start in life. I refuse to stand by and watch young people being let down, when we have a fundamental duty of care to them.

It was wonderful to see that cooking and budgeting in Food Tech was on the agenda.

I also attend AF Switchgear’s opening of their building and presented 19-year-old Spencer with the Apprentice of the Year trophy. It’s fantastic to see hard work being rewarded.

I finished the week on a high, as I brought my friend Mathew, from the New Cross Pub with me to lunch at Chequers.

It was a very special day, and I could see how much it meant to Mathew, who has worked hard since arriving in this country in 2006.

By the end of the day, we were back in Mathew’s pub, who had nothing but great things to say.