In photos: Residents enjoy a sunny September day on Titchfield Park

As a September heatwave blasts across the UK, many people decided to make the most of the sunshine by visiting Mansfield’s central park.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:26 BST

This warm weather saw residents flock to their nearest green spaces and enjoy the last few days of summer.

Residents at Titchfield Park, a five-minute walk from Mansfield town centre, enjoyed picnics, a relaxing book read and a lie down in the sun.

Check out these sunny snaps…

Families enjoying the last days of school in the park on Mansfield's Titchfield Park.

1. Family

Families enjoying the last days of school in the park on Mansfield's Titchfield Park. Photo: Brian Eyre

Mansfield Titchfield Park.

2. Mansfield

Mansfield Titchfield Park. Photo: Brian Eyre

Mansfield Titchfield Park. Teresa Dent, reading a book in the sunshine.

3. Book reading weather

Mansfield Titchfield Park. Teresa Dent, reading a book in the sunshine. Photo: Brian Eyre

Louise Marshall, on Titchfield Park, enjoying the September heatwave.

4. Smiles in the sun

Louise Marshall, on Titchfield Park, enjoying the September heatwave. Photo: Brian Eyre

