In photos: Residents enjoy a sunny September day on Titchfield Park
As a September heatwave blasts across the UK, many people decided to make the most of the sunshine by visiting Mansfield’s central park.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 5th Sep 2023, 07:26 BST
This warm weather saw residents flock to their nearest green spaces and enjoy the last few days of summer.
Residents at Titchfield Park, a five-minute walk from Mansfield town centre, enjoyed picnics, a relaxing book read and a lie down in the sun.
Check out these sunny snaps…