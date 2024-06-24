COLUMN: Why safer streets should be priority

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

"I will ensure we introduce a rural police task force to help people in our rural communities who are more likely to see Lord Lucan riding Shergar down Portland Road, Selston than a Police Officer." writes Independent Candidate Jason Zadrozny.

This is a contributed party political press release. This website and its associated newspapers support no political party and it does not necessarily reflect our views. We consider contributed releases from all lawful parties as part of the vibrant debate in the run-up to the General Election and would encourage all candidates to use this platform to positively explain their vision and policies for their local communities.

I recently met with the new Divisional Commander of Ashfield Police to talk about a return to community policing locally. I highlighted several key issues that residents constantly contact me about. This includes the lack of visible policing, the poor per performance of Police:101, the scourge of off-roads bikes and my campaign for safer streets. We both agree that a return to community policing, aimed at making our streets safer should be a huge priority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

About 15 years ago, the then Labour Party Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping made the decision to close local police stations down like the ones in Kirkby and Sutton. Everyone knows that our streets have been less safe since. Gone are the days when our Police proactively patrolled our streets. We have struggled with crime ever since and that’s why people simply do not believe any promises that Labour make.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny is working with Ashfield Police to make our streets safer.

Under Lee Anderson’s Reform UK, our streets would be even less safe. They want to dramatically reduce public spending which means less police, less money for our NHS – which they want to privatise and less money to fix our broken roads and pavements.

As the Leader of Ashfield District Council, I have done lots to ensure our streets are safer. Ashfield spends over £1million a year on community safety. We step in when the police can’t – due to a lack of officers.

Your Ashfield Independent council has increased CCTV, improved street lighting, shut dodgy alleyways, closed down drug dealer’s properties and much more. We have also worked hard in the fight to make our area safer for women and girls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have showed as Leader of Ashfield District Council – I will fight to make our streets safer and if elected as your MP – I can do even more.

I will lead the fight against off-road bikers, working with the Police to deploy more off-road bike teams. I will ensure we introduce a rural police task force to help people in our rural communities who are more likely to see Lord Lucan riding Shergar down Portland Road, Selston than a Police Officer.

I was pleased that our new Divisional Commander shares our priorities and I will work hard as MP with him to make our streets safer.

When we wrote the People’s Manifesto for Ashfield – fighting crime and fear of crime was top of the list.

If elected as your new MP, I will fight to: