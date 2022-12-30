2023 is likely to be a big year in progressing many of the local projects important to the local area.

In 2022, Nottinghamshire remained at the heart of Government’s levelling up agenda and helped secure a landmark £1.14 billion East Midlands Devolution Deal with four East Midlands authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This deal will allow for local decision makers to make joined up decisions regarding economic development, transport and many other issues, particularly regarding the major projects under way in the East Midlands, such as the EM Freeport and HS2.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

In addition to this, I was an integral part of North Nottinghamshire’s success of securing the world’s first STEP Fusion Reactor, which is expected to bring more than £20bn and up to 10,000 jobs to the area.

I have continued to raise the issue of small boat crossings and illegal immigration with the government, including during a question to the Home Secretary on asylum accommodation and the impact this is having

Advertisement Hide Ad

on local public services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and leader of Nottinghamshire County Council. Picture by Tracey Whitefoot.

Following a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss the issue of channel crossings and illegal immigration, the Prime Minister then announced tougher measures to tackle the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I welcome this tough approach, but will continue to fight on behalf of residents to ensure the words are followed up with action.

I have consistently made representations to Government to secure more funding for the area, including securing a combined £811,304 in arts and cultural funding for Mansfield Council and Unanima Theatre, a 4.5 per cent funding boost in 2023-24 for schools across Mansfield, £318,273 Government funding will be used to prevent homelessness in Mansfield and £4,630,000 funding for Nottinghamshire for new active travel projects, among many others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have seen the landmark East Midlands Devolution Deal finally be signed off with local government, unlocking more than £1bn in extra funding for our area and extra powers that will benefit us in Mansfield.

I’ve also continued to raise issues close to my heart, such as the plight of white, working class boys and have been having positive discussions with government on how we can best support these boys who all too

Advertisement Hide Ad

often have the worst educational and life outcomes.

I recently held a debate on the lack of male teachers in our primary schools.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having a positive male role model in the classroom is important for so many societal and psychological reasons and I was shocked to learn nearly a third of all schools in the East Midlands do not have a male

classroom teacher.

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have had positive engagement with the Department for Education on new avenues to encourage men into teaching, such as through the Professional Footballers’ Association.

And 2023 looks to be just as important to our area with a decision due in the new year on our area’s bid for the Levelling Up Fund.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This bid focuses on the redevelopment of our town centre, an issue many constituents have contacted me about.