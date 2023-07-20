OPINION: ‘Back-to-school' - separating parents’ demand for family mediation set to rise

“The pressures of the six-week school holiday often mean a rise in the number of couples calling time on their relationship,” says accreditated mediator Elizabeth Bilton, of Midlands Dove mediation specialists, based at St John Street, Mansfield.

She says the “picture postcard” image of happy summer family holidays does not ring true for many.

She said: “Sadly, the time unhappy couples spend together in the summer can deepen long-standing cracks.

From left, Julie Skill, Jennie Byrne & Elizabeth Bilton, mediators at Midlands Dove. (Photo by: Joanne Cooper/Elliot Mather Solicitors LLP)

“The six-week break from the usual routines places huge burdens on fragile relationships, with the costs and other pressures that come with extra childcare responsibilities.

“Experience shows us the end of a summer holiday can lead to one or both partners taking a long deep breath, and confirming what they’ve suspected for a long time: the relationship is over.”

She says those who have made the life-changing decision to separate can feel daunted, not knowing where to turn.

Ms Bilston said: “When you separate or divorce, there are so many challenging questions, ranging from ‘where will the children live’, to ‘Who gets the family dog’.

"Other questions need answering too, including how can we make sure we each spend time with the children, how will we sort money, who lives where, and wWhat should we do about debts and pensions.”

She says family mediators can help people as they come to terms with the arrangements that need to be made.

She said: “Family mediation is a process that helps ex-partners agree what will work for them as they look to make parenting, property and finance arrangements. Our experts are ready to help guide you through, helping you feel in control of the process.

“An independent, professionally-trained mediator can help you work things out, avoiding the court process with all the stress, delay and cost it can bring.

“Professional mediators help empower you to create long-term solutions for your particular circumstances, rather than leaving it to a court to make decisions for your family.”

The government’s family mediation voucher scheme provides up to £500 to help separating couples make settlements using family mediation.