Broxtowe Council has successfully prosecuted the man for allowing his dogs to cause severe noise disturbance to local residents in the village.

Karl Munn, of Kenton Avenue, could now face jail if he breaches the criminal behaviour order secured against him.

Munn pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court to numerous breaches of a noise abatement notice served in October 2021.

Nottingham Magistrates Court

This followed multiple complaints made to Environmental Health alleging the noise was unreasonable and frequent.

Council officers tried to resolve the matter, but warnings given were ignored and the NAN was served.

As well as the CBO, Munn was fined, ordered to pay a victim surcharge and contribution to the prosecution costs totaling £1,060.

Coun Milan Radulovic, council leader, said: “We are delighted the court has granted a CBO in this case, which reflects the harm suffered by members of our community.

“We will not tolerate those having a negative impact on the health and wellbeing of residents, businesses, and visitors by causing totally avoidable noise nuisance.