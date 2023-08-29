News you can trust since 1952
Nuthall man fined for allowing dogs to cause noise nuisance

A Nuthall man has been fined after neighbours complained his dogs were causing “unreasonable and frequent” noise disturbances.
By Lucy RobertsContributor
Published 29th Aug 2023, 13:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 13:22 BST

Broxtowe Council has successfully prosecuted the man for allowing his dogs to cause severe noise disturbance to local residents in the village.

Karl Munn, of Kenton Avenue, could now face jail if he breaches the criminal behaviour order secured against him.

Munn pleaded guilty at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court to numerous breaches of a noise abatement notice served in October 2021.

Nottingham Magistrates CourtNottingham Magistrates Court
Nottingham Magistrates Court
This followed multiple complaints made to Environmental Health alleging the noise was unreasonable and frequent.

Council officers tried to resolve the matter, but warnings given were ignored and the NAN was served.

As well as the CBO, Munn was fined, ordered to pay a victim surcharge and contribution to the prosecution costs totaling £1,060.

Coun Milan Radulovic, council leader, said: “We are delighted the court has granted a CBO in this case, which reflects the harm suffered by members of our community.

“We will not tolerate those having a negative impact on the health and wellbeing of residents, businesses, and visitors by causing totally avoidable noise nuisance.

“The council takes complaints of noise nuisance seriously and will continue to protect our residents by using our powers where anti-social behaviour exists.”

