Notts legend Robin Hood gets modern make-over in YouTube series

Nottinghamshires' most famous outlaw Robin Hood, has been given a modern make-over for a YouTube Originals series.

Gaining more than seven million views in it's first week, the 10-episode series 'Sherwood' is set in 23rd Century London.

Sherwood is available on YouTube.

Robin Hood has been re-imagined as a teenage girl and 'hacker' for the video-sharing website.

The series aimed at nine to 11 year olds was developed and written by Justin Trefgarne, a MetFilm School lecturer who has worked on films such as Atonement, Hot Fuzz and Pride and Prejudice.

Justin, aged 46, said: “I am absolutely delighted. When it was launched last week, I tried to ignore it, put my head in the sand, but when I had a look, I couldn’t believe it. I’m really overwhelmed by this, to know so many people have seen it.

“A lot of hard work has gone into this series, some of it’s mine, but also the animators and producers - it’s the best possible outcome."

Justin Trefgarne

Nadine Zylstra, head of learning for YouTube Originals, said: “In this modern telling of Robin Hood, Robin is a girl and she uses technology and code to battle the sheriff of Sherwood. Sherwood is new series set to inspire young women and girls on their role in technology of the future.”

The series is part of YouTube Premium, which cost £11.99 a month.

However the first episode is free to watch.