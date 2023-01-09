News you can trust since 1952
Nottinghamshire homebuilder gets into swing of things at charity golf day

A charity golf day arranged by Nottinghamshire developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes North Midlands has raised more than £13,500 for its charity of the year.

By Mark SheppardContributor
7 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 9th Jan 2023, 7:57pm

Some 92 golfers, including Barratt and DWH’ employees and sub-contractors, took part in the tournament – won by Smartroof – in aid of men’s mental health charity Muted.

The £6,753 raised on the day has been matched by parent company Barratt Developments, bringing the total raised to more than £13,500.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes' staff took part in a charity golf day.
Ian Hastings, Muted co-founder, said: “This level of support is far beyond anything we could have hoped for.

“This helps us not only carry on with our work and project, but means we can now expand our team and reach, so we can provide to so many more at such a difficult time.”

Mark Cotes, Barratt and DWH North Midlands managing director, said: “As a leading developer, we strive to contribute towards local charities, and we’re pleased our golf day was able to more than over £13,500.”

Nottinghamshire