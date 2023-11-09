Three Mansfield and Ashfield pubs are 'flushing' with pride after winning top toilets awards
The Regent on Diamond Avenue, Kirkby has been awarded a platinum plus rating by inspectors and The Stag and Pheasant on Clumber Street, Mansfield and The Picture House on Fox Street, Sutton, have each been awarded a platinum rating.
The awards are aimed at highlighting and improving standards of 'away from home' toilet provision across the UK.
Loo of the Year Awards inspectors made unannounced visits to thousands of toilets at sites across the UK, in order to judge them.
All of the toilets are graded silver, gold, platinum, platinum plus or diamond with unacceptable toilets not graded at all.
The toilets are judged against numerous criteria, including décor and maintenance, cleanliness, accessibility, hand washing and drying equipment and overall management.
The Regent manager, Craig Stonier, said: "We are delighted with the award. Staff at the pub ensure the toilets are in excellent condition at all times and it is great that this has been recognised by the inspectors."
The Loo of the Year Awards 2023 managing director, Becky Wall, said: "The toilets at the three pubs have been designed and fitted out to a very high standard and are both clean and well maintained.
"The pubs deserve their awards."
The Awards are owned and run independently and since their introduction in 1987 the annual Loo of the Year Awards competition has strived to focus the spotlight on recognising and rewarding the very best washrooms throughout the UK and Ireland.