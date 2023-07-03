Ninety-eight-year-old Mansfield care home resident fulfils lifelong dream to go ice skating

Staff at the Botany Avenue home took Betty to the Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton where she had the rink to herself and was able fulfil her long-held wish at last.

Betty is severely visually impaired and the team at Baily House had noticed she had become quieter in recent weeks.

In a bid to encourage her social side,the dedicated ‘Ambitions’ team at Baily House discussed her life-long dreams with her.

Betty Thompson on the ice with Jenna Hemmings, Baily House Care Home ambitions co-ordinator. Picture: Baily House Care Home

Betty revealed that as a child, and throughout life, she had always wanted to ice skate, but her family could not afford it and her mother said, ‘people like us don’t waste money on such things’.

Betty believed her, but never lost the desire to get on the ice.

Betty’s mood entirely changed as soon as she knew her wish would be coming true, she was upbeat and excited and could not wait to get on the ice.

On the day, she was pushed in her wheelchair around the rink by Jenna Hemmings, Baily House ambitions co-ordinator.

Betty said: “It was a magical day. I have just enjoyed getting out and feeling normal, being around other people on the ice. They did not tip me out and I had a wonderful time.”

Ashley Baird, Baily House home manager, said: “We are delighted to have been able to help Betty achieve her dream.

“The team here go out of their way to get to know each resident individually and to understand their interests and what they still want to achieve. We look after our residents both physically and mentally and try to make their wishes come true.”

Betty has been very happy since her experience and said that she is determined to get back on the ice again soon – particularly as she has been given a life-long pass from Lammas Leisure Centre.