New year, new challenges for Mansfield hospitality and catering students

The event saw students take part in skills-stretching competitions and challenges, welcoming guests from the sector and attending visits to prestige catering and hospitality establishments, to inspire students on their career pathways.

A Ready, Steady, Cook-style challenge was organised for level one and two students, to create a main course and a dessert for two diners, considering nutrition, a £5 price limit and ingredients.

The students had three hours to prepare, cook and present their dishes to a panel of judges, along with putting together a time plan and menu card. Judges based their scores on students’ use of maths and English skills throughout the competition as well as the all-important taste test.

The Ready, Steady, Cook group of students with their dishes.

Jo Wilson, college hospitality and apprenticeship co-ordinator, said: “It’s important we work with employers to provide these experiences for students, to enhance their employability skills before entering the busy world of hospitality and catering.

“Industry week proved to be a very action-packed and enjoyable time which showed students just how much they are capable of when pushed to try something new.

“They were able to pose some very interesting and worthwhile questions to guests and employers.”

Students learnt more about how a professional wedding venue, like Dunstan Hall Hotel, in Norwich, caters for its guests.

Level-one students enjoyed a visit to Miller & Carter’s Sherwood Forest steakhouse restaurant, near Papplewick. As well as enjoying lunch, students were able to speak with the manager about the professional standards expected from staff.

Dunstan Hall Hotel, a spa and golf resort in Norfolk, was the luxurious port of call for level-two food services students as they visited former student Paul Piercy in his role as hospitality director.

Paul, who graduated from the level-three hospitality supervision course in 2009, gave the students a tour of the hotel and a cocktail-making demonstration. Students were also able to hear from the hotel’s management team and learn about the wedding planning side of the business.

Guest chefs throughout the week included Matt Gabbita, from Pilgrim’s Food Masters, Mick Sindall, head chef at Derbyshire-based Stretton Manor Barn, and Leigh Richards, food consultant at The Ingredients Consultancy.

Professional cookery students with Leigh Richards and their culinary creations.

Mick, a former student at the college back in 1990, ran a masterclass based on a range of potato-based dishes, such as Del Monaco potatoes, boulangère potatoes, dauphinoise, fondants, Pont Neuf, and potato gnocchi.

Leigh, also a former catering student, spoke about his work within food manufacturing and introduced them to a dish development challenge, with students asked to pitch their own ready meal and create it from a trolley of bespoke ingredients.

Matt’s task for students was to compare and contrast examples of different frozen meals analysing price points, ingredients and what goes into constructing them.

Creative cocktail making was another in-house challenge for students. Those studying on the food and beverage services diploma were given just under three hours to research, prepare and create a cocktail or mocktail.

Massimilliano Calo gets to grip with making potato gnocchi.

Groups also visited Thoresby Hall Hotel for an introduction to the hospitality teams, as they gear up once again to embark on ‘hotel takeover’, a week-long activity in which students undertake a range of roles within hospitality and catering, mentored by hotel staff, who give them a real-life insight into working at a prestigious venue.

Student Jack Lawton.